Short-lived freedom for Pienaar jail breakers

10 February 2020 - 17:58 By Naledi Shange
Four men who fled from the Pienaar police station last week have been rearrested and handed three-year prison sentences for escaping from custody. They are, clockwise from top left, Sifiso Mathonsi, Senzo Nyambi, Bongani Mpila and Vusi Ceko.
Four men who fled from the Pienaar police station last week have been rearrested and handed three-year prison sentences for escaping from custody, Mpumalanga police said on Monday.

Brig Leonard Hlathi said the four had fled from the police station last Monday but were hastily rearrested as the police and community members worked together to find them.

“The convicts went into hiding for six days before they were rearrested in Skhwahlane village near Tonga,” Hlathi said.

“The media, community and police worked together to make sure the suspects were brought  to book again. This concerted effort paid off on February 8 2020 when the suspects were sniffed out of their hiding places,” Hlathi said.

Jail-jumpers Senzo Nyambi, Vusi Ceko and Bongani Mpila were found hiding in a house. The fourth suspect, Sifiso Mathonsi, was found travelling in a vehicle stopped by police. 

“All of them appeared in Kanyamazane magistrate’s court on Monday and were sentenced immediately,” Hlathi said.

Meanwhile, this four-man gang may spend even longer behind bars.

Hlathi said they were scheduled to appear in the same court on April 17 2020.

“They are facing their initial 32 charges around house robberies and murder,” he said.

