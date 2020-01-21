Two escaped prisoners rearrested in Durban, 13 still on the run

Two of the 15 awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped while being transported to prison from court in Durban on Monday have been rearrested.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the two male prisoners were caught in Durban's CBD on Monday evening.

"They were rearrested at different times on Monday evening. One of the men is facing charges of common robbery and the other faces charges of house breaking," she said.

Mbele said 13 escapees are yet to be rearrested. Eleven were initially arrested for being in the country illegally and the other two for being in possession of drugs.

TimesLIVE previously reported that police were transporting 54 prisoners to prison after they appeared in the Durban magistrate's court.

Mbele said the driver was approaching a set of traffic lights and was about to stop when he noticed prisoners coming out of the vehicle.

Police have opened a case of escaping from lawful custody and aiding and abetting a prisoner to escape.