Fisheries inspector tells of accidental encounter with alleged double killer

Just over four weeks after Nortier apprehended Bveni in February 2018, he allegedly murdered cyclist Ian McPherson on the same road where Esterhuizen was attacked.

Nortier testified in the Cape Town high court on Tuesday that she and her friend, Corné Lewis, a former police officer, were driving on Mervin Road in Fish Hoek when a large rock flew past her windscreen.

“I saw two African males fighting and throwing rocks at each other. The stone almost hit the car. We immediately stopped and got out of the vehicle,” she said.

One of the men pointed at the other and told her to be careful of him. The man she was warned against, she later found out, was Bveni.

“From a law enforcement background, and my friend being an ex-police officer, our intuition was to grab the two males, make them sit down and call Neighbourhood Watch,” she said.

As she approached the men, another witness got out of his vehicle and told her to be careful because Bveni had a screwdriver in his back pocket.

She said she asked him to remove the screwdriver and place it on the ground before handcuffing him. She described the screwdriver as having a black and yellow handle.

Nortier said she took pictures of both the men, which were handed in at court as exhibits.

In what has become a pattern of denial of claims made by witnesses, Bveni said that although there was a screwdriver on the ground when the police arrived, it was not his and must have belonged to the other man involved in the altercation.

Nortier replied that he took the screwdriver out of his own pocket.