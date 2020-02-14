'I have no words. I feel blessed': one man's journey from homelessness to professional golfer

“I carried my first golf bag when I was only 10. Those days, working as a caddy paid well. I was paid 30c for a day’s work, enough to buy bread and a cold drink. This is where my love for the game started. I dreamed that one day I would become a professional golfer,” he was quoted as saying.

But when his father died and his mother gave him and his sisters up for adoption, Barnes’s tough upbringing saw him run away to KwaZulu-Natal, where he slept in a minibus taxi and sold newspapers to feed himself.

Years later, after failing to reconnect with his mother and experiencing difficulties living with relatives, his path led back to Zwartkops, where he again worked as a caddy.

“I caddied for few years, sleeping under a tree after a day on the golf course. On cold winter nights, the other caddies and I would make huge fires to stay warm. It wasn’t fun and it wasn’t easy, but we made it through together,” he said.

On days when caddying work was slow, he sustained himself by finding golf balls in the Hennops River.

“Sometimes you were lucky. In summer, when the floods would come, you would find hundreds of balls under the bridge. On days when I couldn’t find any balls, I would have nothing to eat,” he said.

Barnes was forced to leave the golf course when it was turned into an estate, and he was again back on the street, sleeping in the bush or on the pavements of Centurion.

“Life on the streets was tough but I had to manage. I had no one to look up to, no one to complain to. I had no family, no place to call home. I was alone. At night, I would pray the tsotsis wouldn’t kill me. I slept with one eye open, waiting for morning,” he said.

Last year, when officials at the golf club heard he was homeless, they offered him a container to stay in and, as fate would have it, he struck up a friendship with Frost, who ran a breakfast club for the homeless in the area.

They were both passionate about golf.