Girl, 16, allegedly raped on 'several occasions' in foster care

A 16-year-old girl from Graaff-Reinet was allegedly raped multiple times while being under foster care, Eastern Cape police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Lariane Jonker said the teen was taken away from her biological mother and placed in the care of the man and his wife.

While under the care of the 42-year-old man and his wife, she was allegedly raped on several occasions and reported the incident to her uncle, Jonker said.

Jonker said the man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with rape.

He is expected to appear in the Graaff-Reinet Magistrate's Court soon.