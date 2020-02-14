Ex-pupil, 18, jailed for raping, robbing school teacher

The Lephalale Regional Court has sentenced two men accused of breaking into one of the accused’s former school teacher’s home and kidnapping and raping her.

Phineas Kgomo, 18, was sentenced to six years for housebreaking, 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstance and 20 years for rape.

His co-accused Lesiba Mercharson Molokomme, 31, was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, five years for kidnapping and seven years for theft of a motor vehicle.

On Tuesday, the court ordered that all counts run concurrently with the count of rape.

"Evidence presented in court is that, during the night of 23 November 2018, Kgomo broke into the rented house of his former teacher and threatened her with a knife before robbing her of her belongings such as cellphone, money, bank card and car keys.

"He then tied her up with an electrical cord and raped her.

"He further took her and put her inside the boot of her car and drove with her to the homestead of his co-accused, Molokomme. Both accused left with her to a nearby ATM and withdrew her money,” said Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, spokesperson for Limpopo director of public prosecutions.