South Africa

LISTEN | Pain medicine with codeine could soon be available only on prescription

21 February 2020 - 11:00 By Andisiwe Michelle May
Pills such as Nurofen Plus and Adco-Dol could be on their way to becoming prescription drugs.
Pills such as Nurofen Plus and Adco-Dol could be on their way to becoming prescription drugs.
Image: 123rf.com/Alexander Raths

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) is reviewing the status of pain medication, after concerns regarding the growing non-medical use of codeine-containing medication.

The outcome of the review could result in specific pain medication containing codeine being available only to consumers who have a health professional's prescription. Popular medication available over the counter includes Adco-Dol, Nurofen Plus and Benylin with Codeine cough syrup.

The implementation of an up-scheduling status has not yet been confirmed. SAHPRA's unit head of name and scheduling, Momeena Omarjee, said that based on misuse statistics in SA and globally, SAHPRA would review the scheduling status of codeine. “What we did do is we had a request for information that went out to the industry requesting information on the sales data of codeine-containing products” said Omarjee.

The request for information was released at the beginning of January and a 60-day period was given for comment.

LISTEN:

The largest supplier of codeine-containing medicines in SA, Adcock Ingram, released a statement on January 21 2020 commenting on SAHPRA's proposal regarding the potential up-scheduling of codeine-containing medicines.

“It is our interpretation that SAHPRA has invited comment from the pharmaceutical industry so that suitable strategies can be implemented to circumvent any need to reschedule codeine-containing products to prescription-only status.”

Adcock also stated that where there is a medical need for registered Adcock Ingram products, they should be made available, with the appropriate enforcement of controls.

MORE

Codeine abuse has schoolkids by the throat

The growing scourge of codeine abuse by South African school pupils is creating a generation of zoned-out deadbeats who spend their days getting high.
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago

School kids lost in cloud of codeine

A codeine cough-syrup crisis looms for SA’s teens, and despite a spike in the addiction rate and pleas for action from schools and governing body ...
News
6 months ago

Over-the-counter drugs could be killing you

Cough mixtures‚ laxatives and painkillers could be killing South Africans who abuse them.
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Mayday at 31,000ft revealed in investigator's FlySafair report South Africa
  2. Search on for guard accused of walking out of Mall of Africa with R4m cash in a ... South Africa
  3. Panyaza Lesufi U-turn after schoolboy Enock Mpianzi's family snubbed, report ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | UKZN students in violent confrontation with security personnel South Africa
  5. R10,000 reward for arrest of UKZN student who assaulted professor during protest South Africa

Latest Videos

Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
#SonaDebate2020: 4 key moments from day one in parliament.
X