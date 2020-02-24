South Africa

Judge Hlophe’s rival: This is why I was a no-show at hearing

24 February 2020 - 08:00 By Karyn Maughan
Judge president John Hlophe waited outside the meeting in a holding room, 'so that he would be available to answer questions, should the need arise'.
Lawyers for deputy judge president Patricia Goliath have denied that there was anything untoward about her decision not to attend, or send representatives to, Friday’s meeting of the Judicial Service Commission’s Conduct Committee, which will decide whether she or judge president John Hlophe will face a possible impeachment investigation.

Patricia Goliath says she did not need to attend, while her opponent was there in full force, for seven hours.

 

