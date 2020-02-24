South Africa

Woman linked to rape and murder of Mpumalanga mom 'for her life policy' is arrested

24 February 2020 - 07:19 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Wanter Dlamini was allegedly gang-raped before being killed.
Wanter Dlamini was allegedly gang-raped before being killed.
Image: Supplied

A woman linked to the murder of a Mpumalanga mother, who was allegedly murdered by her two daughters in a suspected life policy scam, has been arrested.

“After a month-long search, the woman alleges she was hiding somewhere in Gauteng, but the net closed in and there was no way she would further escape her day in court,” police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said.

The 41-year-old woman allegedly conspired with the late Wanter Dlamini's daughters, Nonhlanhla and Mapume Mthunywa, to take out a death benefit policy on her.

When the policy matured, they allegedly plotted to kill Dlamini.

Dlamini was gang raped and murdered last month while visiting her 41-year-old daughter, Nonhlanhla.

Hlathi said Nonhlanhla and a friend held her mother down while she was gang raped by two men.

Man arrested for allegedly raping, strangling mother to death

A 36-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly raped and murdered his mother in Rietvale, Northern Cape
News
2 weeks ago

Hlathi said Dlamini was then strangled to death, wrapped in a blanket and put in an outside toilet.

He said her body was dumped next to the road on January 6.

Nonhlanhla, Mapume, 39, and Nonhlanhla's 36-year-old boyfriend were arrested and appeared in the Barberton magistrate's court.

The woman was arrested on Thursday and expected to appear in the same court on Monday. She was charged with murder.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma welcomed the speedy arrest.

“We believe that the detective team, the prosecution, as well as the judiciary will ensure justice is served in this case, in which an elderly and defenceless woman's life was brutally taken.”

MORE

Fugitive in rape and murder of Mpumalanga mom may have killed before

A woman wanted by police in connection with the rape and murder of a neighbour, who was killed in a suspected life policy scam, could face ...
News
2 weeks ago

Sisters arrested for allegedly killing mom for R80,000 insurance

Two Mpumalanga sisters have been arrested for allegedly killing their mother and staging an accident to qualify for an R80,000 payment on a death ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  2. 'Everyone wins': SBV guard who 'walked off with R4m' hailed a hero News
  3. Calls for stricter car safety regulations after Nissan NP300 crumples in crash ... News
  4. 'It's time to crack the whip': SIU closes in on Guptas' dodgy deals News
  5. Manufacturer recalls 'unfit for consumption' 400g tins of Pilchards South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...
X