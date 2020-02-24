Limpopo man held after five children aged between four and 10 raped

A 43-year-old man was arrested in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on Sunday for allegedly raping five children.

The children, aged between four and 10, were raped at Tswinga Gotha village.

SAPS spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said two of the victims, aged eight and 10, were from the same family. They were raped on Thursday 20 and Friday 21 February.

The other three victims — aged four, seven and nine — are not related.

“It is alleged that all the victims were forced by the suspect to his place of residence, where he allegedly raped them in his house. Community members received information, caught the suspect and started assaulting him,” said Mojapelo.

“The police were alerted and reacted swiftly. The suspect was rescued and arrested.”

The man is scheduled to appear at the Thohoyandou magistrate's court on Monday on five counts of rape.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba condemned the incidents and has instructed members of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit to tighten all the screws when investigating these cases to ensure successful prosecution.