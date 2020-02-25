Right to privacy under scrutiny as Constitutional Court hears Rica 'spying' case

Budlender said Rica's failure to notify the subject of surveillance that they were under surveillance rendered the act unconstitutional.

He said the act was also invalid as it failed to guarantee the independence of the “designated” judge who grants interception orders.

“The reasonable perception is that a judge picked by the executive for a renewable term will not be seen as independent,” Budlender said.

However, chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng challenged Budlender on this point, and said judges were independent.

“Just saying the minister appoints her, she is a minister's lackey, is dangerous,” Mogoeng said, adding that judges heading commissions of inquiry were appointed by the executive.

Budlender said there was a world of difference between judges heading commissions of inquiry in public and a judge who issued surveillance orders in secret.

“It is about structural guarantees for independence,” Budlender said.

Budlender said the act was also unconstitutional as it failed to provide any special circumstances where the subject of surveillance was a journalist or a practising lawyer.

He said both these professions demanded special protection to protect the confidentiality of their sources.

Three ministers are in court on this case.

The minister of justice is not opposed to the application of the confirmation of orders made by the high court. However, the minister said the act has to be reviewed and asked that the executive be given space to make changes to the law. The minister has asked the court to give the executive three years to revise the policy and formulate the necessary legislation to cure Rica's defects.

The state security minister appeals against the whole judgment and orders of the high court.

One of her arguments is that post-surveillance notification would defeat the very purpose of that surveillance, which required continuous secrecy for intelligence-gathering purposes.

The minister of police appeals partially against the high court order, especially regarding the requirement for notification of surveillance subjects.

The matter continues.