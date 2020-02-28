Adam Catzavelos must rehabilitate white friends too: EFF's Mandisa Mashego

The case against businessman Adam Catzavelos, who used the k-word while on holiday in Greece and who was handed a suspended sentence on Friday, pointed to the need for the criminalisation of racism.

This is the view of EFF Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego, who spoke outside the Randburg regional court after Catzavelos was sentenced to a R50,000 fine or a two-year jail term, wholly suspended for five years on condition he is not found guilty of crime injuria during that period.

Randburg regional court magistrate Hleziphe Nkasibe said Catzavelos had shown remorse for his action, which brought him notoriety after he filmed himself referring to black people using the k-word during a holiday in Greece in December 2018.

The EFF in Gauteng laid charges after the video gained traction and generated outrage.

Mashego testified in aggravation of sentence earlier this year, saying she believed Catzavelos should spend no less than 10 years behind bars.