South Africa

Durban man, 87, suffocated with pillow during home invasion

05 March 2020 - 11:35 By Orrin Singh
A gang of armed men broke into the man's Greenwood Park home on Thursday morning.
Image: Supplied

An 87-year-old man was suffocated to death with a pillow during a home invasion in Greenwood Park, north of Durban, on Thursday. 

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said police interviewed the victim's niece, who said the incident occurred about 3am. 

“The complainant alleged that in the early hours of the morning, she and her 87-year-old uncle were at their place of residence at Allenby Road when they were woken up by three armed men.”

Gwala said the men the demanded keys to the safe.

“One of the men suffocated her uncle with a pillow until he lost consciousness and then died. The suspects then ransacked the house.”

She said a TV, laptop, cash, cellphones and the safe were among items stolen. 

“They loaded the items in their getaway vehicle and drove off. Charges of robbery and murder were opened at Greenwood Park police station,” said Gwala. 

