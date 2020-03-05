South Africa

WATCH | ‘Reckless & negligent’: Parktown teachers and lodge fingered in Mpianzi report

05 March 2020 - 07:00 By Deepa Kesa

A forensic report, released on March 4 2020, into the drowning of Parktown Boys' High pupil Enock Mpianzi made damning findings against the school, its staff and the lodge where the school trip took place.

It pointed to “negligence and extreme recklessness” on the part of Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge, teachers who accompanied the schoolchildren to the orientation camp and the school.

Mpianzi drowned during a school trip to the lodge in January 2020.

