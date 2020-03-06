South Africa

Admin clerk gets seven years in jail for R2m fraud

06 March 2020 - 07:31 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A former admin clerk was sentenced to seven years in jail for R2m fraud by the commercial crimes court in Port Elizabeth.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A former administration clerk at a Port Elizabeth wholesaler who submitted fabricated invoices along with the banking details of her alleged accomplices for payments has been sentenced to seven years behind bars.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Anelisa Ngcakani said Rochanda Lyn Leander, 34, was sentenced on Wednesday by the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Port Elizabeth.

“Leander misappropriated funds by submitting fictitious invoices and uploading banking details of her alleged accomplices for payment purposes. She used the financial proceeds for personal gain and allegedly shared them with her accomplices,” said Ngcakani.

Leander pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud in June 2019 after her arrest in 2018.

The remaining suspects are expected to appear at the same court on June 4.

