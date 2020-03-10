How companies and workers can fight the spread of coronavirus at work

Encourage staff to work from home if possible, give sick employees time off, limit travel and create a safe working environment.

These are some of the suggestions people are talking about after the arrival of the coronavirus in South Africa.

Linda Trim, director at workplace design specialists Giant Leap, said even before the outbreak there had been a "cultural paradigm shift" and growing acceptance of "working from anywhere", even by established companies such as Amazon and Apple.

“The coronavirus has accelerated this trend,” said Trim. “It’s giving us a glimpse into the future, when even more people are expected to work from home.