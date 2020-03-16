Mpumalanga hospital closed over Covid-19, others taking action

The Busamed Lowveld Private Hospital in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, has been closed to the public over concerns regarding a case of Covid-19.

The hospital said on Monday that it would limit public access to the facility as a precautionary measure to ensure that the correct protocol was implemented.

According to hospital manager Andre Oosthuizen, all people who have been in close contact with the confirmed case at the hospital have been notified and are in self-quarantine.

The hospital is working closely with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the health department to ensure that patient and visitor safety measures are in place.