POLL | 61 have tested positive for coronavirus in SA - how are you protecting yourself?

61 have tested positive for coronavirus in SA
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night announced that 61 individuals had tested positive for coronavirus, as he declared a national disaster.
The president was addressing the nation after an urgent cabinet meeting about measures taken by the government to contain the deadly virus. He said the government had elected to implement a travel ban as of Wednesday March 18 which will prevent foreign nationals in high-risk countries from entering SA.
Ramaphosa encouraged citizens to practise social distancing as the virus spreads easily in crowded spaces, and announced that gatherings of more than 100 people would be prohibited, including religious and academic gatherings.
He said for gatherings which cannot be avoided, organisations needed to ensure prevention and control measures.
Schools will close on March 18 and will reopen after the Easter weekend, Friday April 10-Monday April 13.