CARTOON | World slowly shuts down amid coronavirus outbreak
15 March 2020 - 00:00
Get out the mothballs: With more than 5,000 deaths and over 140,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 135 countries, more and more countries are shutting down in a bid to contain the outbreak.
