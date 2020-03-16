South Africa

'Tardiness', bold decisions & that elbow greeting: Mzansi responds to Ramaphosa's Covid-19 decisions

16 March 2020 - 07:33 By Jessica Levitt
Skip the handshakes and opt for an elbow greeting, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Twitter/Mbilipatric

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night addressed South Africans after an urgent cabinet meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria to discuss global pandemic Covid-19.

In the lead-up to his address, Ramaphosa received serious flak for being more than two hours late. He was lambasted for “disrespecting his people”.

But the anger about his “tardiness” soon turned to applause as Ramaphosa declared the outbreak of Covid-19 a national state of disaster, invoking interventions by government that will attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

His bold decisions and calls for unity among South Africans were hailed as a moment of unity for the country, as Ramaphosa said each South African had a part to play in stopping Covid-19 from defeating citizens.

From revoking visas to barring social gatherings and events with more than 100 people, the president's decisive action has dominated social media.

Never ready to let a moment go, Mzansi also made room for Ramaphosa's elbow shake.

