'Tardiness', bold decisions & that elbow greeting: Mzansi responds to Ramaphosa's Covid-19 decisions
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night addressed South Africans after an urgent cabinet meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria to discuss global pandemic Covid-19.
In the lead-up to his address, Ramaphosa received serious flak for being more than two hours late. He was lambasted for “disrespecting his people”.
Come on President Cyril Ramaphosa, 57 million people are waiting for you. If you running late so be it, just tell us what time the press briefing will start. Don’t keep us hanging like this— Goolam (@goolammv) March 15, 2020
A planned press conference by #SouthAfrica President Cyril Ramaphosa is almost 2hrs30 mins late. Meme production in overdrive for #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/qx0XxkdJyv— Glen Robbins (@Citywatcha) March 15, 2020
#Ramaphosa was late because he was practicing the elbow greeting— Nadine SLAYman (@ItRBeingNadine) March 15, 2020
But the anger about his “tardiness” soon turned to applause as Ramaphosa declared the outbreak of Covid-19 a national state of disaster, invoking interventions by government that will attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.
His bold decisions and calls for unity among South Africans were hailed as a moment of unity for the country, as Ramaphosa said each South African had a part to play in stopping Covid-19 from defeating citizens.
From revoking visas to barring social gatherings and events with more than 100 people, the president's decisive action has dominated social media.
As one of the president’s firmest critics, I think the speech he just delivered was excellent. A drastic preventative course is our country’s best hope of mitigating disaster. Universities must come to the party and shut down. Prevent the spread in your own circle. #CoronaVirusSA— Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (@SizweMpofuWalsh) March 15, 2020
Solid speech by Ramaphosa, covering all the bases. Worth the wait. #CoronaVirusSA— Chris Vick (@chrisvick3) March 15, 2020
Our President was an absolute statesman. He was decisive, eloquent and measured. We are led!!#Ramaphosa could give Trump a Ted Talk on being presidential 😊— TiaraRay (@SydenhamStekkie) March 16, 2020
Never ready to let a moment go, Mzansi also made room for Ramaphosa's elbow shake.
We never disappoint!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#CoronaVirusSA #covid19SA #LOCKSOUTHAFRICADOWN #Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/eaiFasn3j5— Patric (@mbilipatric) March 15, 2020