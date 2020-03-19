SA courts implement decontamination measures

Walking into the Johannesburg high court, you are sprayed with hand sanitiser by a security guard wearing a face mask and gloves.

After chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's announcement that SA courts will not shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak, courts have started implementing hygiene measures.

In a media briefing on Tuesday, Mogoeng spoke about the judiciary's response to the pandemic and what decontamination measures will be in place.

Some of these measures included: