South Africa

SA courts implement decontamination measures

19 March 2020 - 08:20 By Andisiwe May
The Johannesburg high court adheres to chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's decontamination measures to combat coronavirus.
The Johannesburg high court adheres to chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's decontamination measures to combat coronavirus.
Image: Andisiwe Michelle May

Walking into the Johannesburg high court, you are sprayed with hand sanitiser by a security guard wearing a face mask and gloves.

After chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's announcement that SA courts will not shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak, courts have started implementing hygiene measures.

In a media briefing on Tuesday, Mogoeng spoke about the judiciary's response to the pandemic and what decontamination measures will be in place.

Some of these measures included:

  • limit of people in courtroom will not be exceeded;
  • disinfecting  courtrooms, cells and detention facilities, offices, lifts, vehicles, biometrics at least twice a day; and 
  • gloves and masks for court officials and inmates.

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says courts won't close - yet

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says there will be no shutdown of South Africa’s courts in response to the Covid-19 virus - for now.
News
1 day ago

Inside the high court, the biometric system has been disabled and individuals are ushered in using an automatic sliding door. Court rooms have hand sanitisers and a box of gloves for court officials.

During proceedings, individuals are instructed to sit one metre apart to enforce social distancing.

Other sterilisation measures mentioned by Mogoeng included measuring the temperatures of people coming into courts.

The Johannesburg Attorney's Association cancelled the candidate attorney's high court tour scheduled for March 19 due to precautions courts are taking to avoid large numbers of people in small spaces.

On Monday, Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo said there will be limited public access to courts in Gauteng until April.

“No member of the public is permitted to enter the court building or to attend any hearings, whether civil or criminal, as a spectator. Only practitioners, witnesses and accused persons are permitted to attend,” said Mlambo.

MORE

Here's what Africa is doing to fight coronavirus

The World Health Organization has warned of the risk that COVID-19 could overwhelm strained public health systems in sub-Saharan Africa. Here is a ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH LIVE | Mogoeng Mogoeng on decontaminating courts amid Covid-19

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is briefing the media on decontamination measures in SA's courts.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama South Africa
  2. 'Selfish and wasteful' shoppers clear shelves of food and supplies Consumer Live
  3. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  4. Covid-19 infections in SA climb to 116 South Africa
  5. Swaddled baby found dead with dummy in mouth, mother in custody South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X