South Africa

Travel bans: Comair reinstates regional flights — except to Mauritius

19 March 2020 - 14:35 By TimesLIVE
Comair operates Kulula and British Airways flights in SA.
Image: 123RF/Tyler Olson.

Comair on Thursday reinstated their regional flights, except to Mauritius.

Earlier, the airline said it had temporarily suspended its regional flights, including to Windhoek (Namibia), Livingstone (Zambia), Harare (Zimbabwe), Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe) and Mauritius.

The airline said in a statement that this decision was precipitated by the recent announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the subsequent promulgation of travel restrictions issued both by SA, as well as the other regional governments.

However, a short while after making the announcement, Comair said it was reinstating regional flights, except to Mauritius, “following clarification from the relevant regulatory authorities”.

“Comair is continuously monitoring the situation and in response to the decline in demand, will cancel and consolidate flights on a daily basis.

“We will be taking a long-term view and adjust our schedule to reflect demand and to mitigate costs,” the airline said.

It added that it would contact customers directly and would update websites and social media channels with relevant information.

“We continue working closely with the health authorities, relevant regulators and industry partners to ensure we abide to all regulations and remain responsible in our efforts to prevent the virus from spreading,” Comair said.

The airline was accommodating customers by:

  • All flight bookings can be managed online if you booked after March 13 2020 for travel before May 17 2020. No Change of Booking Fee will apply (there might be a fare difference that will need to be paid); and
  • If you have booked before March 13 2020, for travel before May 17 2020, you have to contact the kulula.com or British Airways Contact Centre 72 hours ahead of your flight. No Change of Booking Fee will apply (there might be a fare difference that will need to be paid).

