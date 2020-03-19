Travel bans: Comair reinstates regional flights — except to Mauritius

However, a short while after making the announcement, Comair said it was reinstating regional flights, except to Mauritius, “following clarification from the relevant regulatory authorities”.

“Comair is continuously monitoring the situation and in response to the decline in demand, will cancel and consolidate flights on a daily basis.

“We will be taking a long-term view and adjust our schedule to reflect demand and to mitigate costs,” the airline said.

It added that it would contact customers directly and would update websites and social media channels with relevant information.

“We continue working closely with the health authorities, relevant regulators and industry partners to ensure we abide to all regulations and remain responsible in our efforts to prevent the virus from spreading,” Comair said.

The airline was accommodating customers by: