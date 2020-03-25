Traditional healer and author Credo Mutwa dies aged 98

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) has sent condolences to the family of renowned traditional leader Vusamazulu Credo Mutwa, who died on Wednesday morning at the age of 98.

Contralesa secretary-general Zolani Mkiva said the organisation was saddened by his passing.

“He was a great spiritual leader. We have lost a critical reservoir of indigenous knowledge,” Mkiva said.

He described Mutwa as a “library” for his wealth of knowledge.

“He knew how to balance spirituality and modernity. We wish to express our deepest condolences to his immediate family and to say his spirit must live on. We will forever be indebted to him for his lessons,” Mkiva said.

Mutwa would be remembered for his “outstanding” leadership role, Mkiva said.

“We will never forget his role in life and times.”

Tributes for Mutwa poured in on social media as soon as news of his passing was made public.