South Africa

WATCH | Credo Mutwa's prediction about US vs Iran attacks goes viral

09 January 2020 - 11:40 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Iranians attend the funeral procession and burial of the country's military commander, Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport.
Image: Mehdi Bolourian/Fars News Agency/WANA via REUTERS

As tensions between the US and Iran continue to rise, a video of SA traditional healer Credo Mutwa predicting a war has gone viral.

In the footage, apparently taken in 1993, Mutwa predicts a war that will spread to North Africa. He said it will be “bloodier” than the one fought against former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, who died in 2006.

On Wednesday, two US military camps were attacked after the death of Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani. US president Donald Trump said no casualties had been reported and the bases had suffered minimal damage. 

“Iran will go all out to acquire atomic power. Iran will buy terrible substances from China, by which you can create atomic power stations, bombs and other weapons of that kind. The violence and the warfare will spread not only in the Middle East, but also throughout North Africa,” Mutwa said.

Many have praised the healer for his precise predictions on world events. 

