WATCH | Credo Mutwa's prediction about US vs Iran attacks goes viral
As tensions between the US and Iran continue to rise, a video of SA traditional healer Credo Mutwa predicting a war has gone viral.
In the footage, apparently taken in 1993, Mutwa predicts a war that will spread to North Africa. He said it will be “bloodier” than the one fought against former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, who died in 2006.
On Wednesday, two US military camps were attacked after the death of Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani. US president Donald Trump said no casualties had been reported and the bases had suffered minimal damage.
Credo Mutwa saw the US/Iran conflict coming ! pic.twitter.com/0ZqKJKfYw0— Dumisani Tembe (@KunjaloD) January 7, 2020
“Iran will go all out to acquire atomic power. Iran will buy terrible substances from China, by which you can create atomic power stations, bombs and other weapons of that kind. The violence and the warfare will spread not only in the Middle East, but also throughout North Africa,” Mutwa said.
Many have praised the healer for his precise predictions on world events.
People don't understand how much does f a force Credo Mutwa was. This man propheted every single bad incident that has occurred in South Africa. He warned the nation about the 1976 student uprising.— @Aus'FestiveSeason (@BalekaneBaloyi) January 8, 2020
This is really not a surprise. Ntate Credo Mutwa once predicted the assassination of the both US president JF Kennedy and Hendrik Verwoerd in the 60's .— UBaba ka Jujulam 😎🇿🇦 (@Jujulam_23) January 8, 2020
Read anything written by this man. It may confuse u in the beginning but there r so many lessons and truths spoken by him— Bonolo (@BonoloOsoft) January 8, 2020
Mkhulu Credo Mutwa does not miss... Where is the rest of this video?— Siya T (@t_siyabonga) January 8, 2020