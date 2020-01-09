WATCH | Credo Mutwa's prediction about US vs Iran attacks goes viral

As tensions between the US and Iran continue to rise, a video of SA traditional healer Credo Mutwa predicting a war has gone viral.

In the footage, apparently taken in 1993, Mutwa predicts a war that will spread to North Africa. He said it will be “bloodier” than the one fought against former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, who died in 2006.

On Wednesday, two US military camps were attacked after the death of Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani. US president Donald Trump said no casualties had been reported and the bases had suffered minimal damage.