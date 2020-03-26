Ronald Lamola says prisoners and correctional services officials will be safe

There is no need to panic about correctional services employees and offenders in SA's jails as they will be safe, justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said.

SA is set to go into lockdown at midnight on Thursday, but the critical issue of its impact on officials and offenders in SA's severely overcrowded prisons is unclear, BusinessLIVE reported.

One of the measures aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic announced after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster on March 15 was that no visitors would be allowed at correctional services facilities for 30 days.

This sparked concern about what could happen in SA's prisons. The Public Servants Association of SA (PSA), which represent 14,000 employees at the department of correctional services, said on Tuesday it was “extremely” concerned that severely understaffed correctional centres were not adequately prepared for a potential outbreak of the Covid-19 virus.

The PSA warned Lamola that should he not intervene immediately and ensure the department rolls out the required protective equipment for personnel, the prison system faces collapse.

“Large-scale infections among inmates will place tremendous pressure on the prison and health systems. The understaffed DCS [department of correctional services] will not be able to cope with the additional demands and correctional officials’ safety will be further compromised. The PSA calls on the minister to act decisively to prevent a looming catastrophe in correctional centres.”