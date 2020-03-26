South Africa

WATCH | Throwback of Madiba handwashing video has never been more relatable

26 March 2020 - 12:04 By Busang Senne

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has re-released a 2003 handwashing-campaign video by the department of human settlements, water and sanitation featuring Madiba.

The throwback opens with a jug of water being poured over a schoolchild’s hands as an adult helps him lather them up with soap.

“Everybody should practice good hygiene,” said Mandela, as he is revealed to be the person helping the child and, in a touching moment, dries off his hands.

The video is one of a number of recent initiatives to highlight the importance of hygiene amid the coronavirus outbreak.

READ MORE

Fear and limited handwashing in Gauteng informal settlements

How do you heed President Cyril Ramaphosa's plea to wash your hands often when you live in a community without running water? The short answer is ...
News
2 days ago

When a bar of soap is a life-saving luxury

As nations around the world fight the coronavirus pandemic with mass lockdowns and travel bans, UN experts warn that about 3-billion people lack even ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Fears over handwashing in Africa to stem coronavirus seen as trigger for change

People globally are being told to wash their hands to fight the spread of coronavirus but in Africa many can't, experts said, urging states to use ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Ladysmith Covid-19 patient arrested for not self-quarantining, 27 contacts ... South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554 South Africa
  3. This is who is exempt from national lockdown - and what will be closed South Africa
  4. Covid-19 cases jump to 709 in SA South Africa
  5. No selling of alcohol at all during lockdown - Bheki Cele South Africa

Latest Videos

No dogs walks, no alcohol, limited transport: Ministers clarify #21DayLockdown
Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
X