WATCH | Throwback of Madiba handwashing video has never been more relatable

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has re-released a 2003 handwashing-campaign video by the department of human settlements, water and sanitation featuring Madiba.

The throwback opens with a jug of water being poured over a schoolchild’s hands as an adult helps him lather them up with soap.

“Everybody should practice good hygiene,” said Mandela, as he is revealed to be the person helping the child and, in a touching moment, dries off his hands.

The video is one of a number of recent initiatives to highlight the importance of hygiene amid the coronavirus outbreak.