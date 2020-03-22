When a bar of soap is a life-saving luxury

As nations around the world fight the coronavirus pandemic with mass lockdowns and travel bans, UN experts warn that about 3-billion people lack even the most basic weapons to protect themselves: soap and running water.

The outbreak has infected about 286,400 people and killed 11,884, scorching through populations across the globe after emerging in China late last year.

Europe has become the centre of the battle against the virus, closing borders and sequestering millions of people in their homes, but concerns are rising for developing nations with fragile health care systems.

Countries across Africa and Asia have heavily restricted travel, imposed quarantines and closed schools, with fears for impoverished communities as infections begin to grow.