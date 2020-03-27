In Quotes | Ramaphosa on police & army as a force of kindness, chancers and saving lives

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to abide by the measures put in place for the nationwide lockdown.

Delivering well wishes on the eve of the 21-day lockdown, Ramaphosa encouraged members of the police and the defence force to act with compassion and authority in a time of uncertainty and fear.

Here are five quotes from Ramaphosa's address

Force of kindness

“Our people will be looking to you to give them assurance, not as a force of might but as a force of kindness. They must know that you will be looking after them. Go and support our people. Go and defend our people.”

Defender of the nation

“The people of our country will be looking upon you as their defenders, and defenders of the nation.

“Many of our people are fearful and doubtful. They are concerned about the coronavirus and their lives. You will need to restore trust and confidence.”