WATCH | Lockdown loaded: All you need to know about SA's 21-day lockdown

On March 26 2020, South Africa went into a 21-day lockdown. It will last until midnight on April 16 2020.

That means three weeks indoors, except under exceptional circumstances.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown on March 23 in a bid to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections.

"Without decisive action, the number of people infected will rapidly increase from a few hundred to tens of thousands, and within a few weeks, to hundreds of thousands," he said.

"While this measure will have a considerable impact on people's livelihoods, on the life of our society and on our economy, the human cost of delaying this action would be far, far greater," said Ramaphosa.