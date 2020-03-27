South Africa

WATCH | Lockdown loaded: All you need to know about SA's 21-day lockdown

27 March 2020 - 15:07 By Deepa Kesa

On March 26 2020, South Africa went into a 21-day lockdown. It will last until midnight on April 16 2020.

That means three weeks indoors, except under exceptional circumstances.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown on March 23  in a bid to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections.

"Without decisive action, the number of people infected will rapidly increase from a few hundred to tens of thousands, and within a few weeks, to hundreds of thousands," he said.

"While this measure will have a considerable impact on people's livelihoods, on the life of our society and on our economy, the human cost of delaying this action would be far, far greater," said Ramaphosa.

While this is will be a trying time for all South Africans, it is important to remember that the lockdown is a necessary step to fight infection and stop the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.

