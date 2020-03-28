South Africa

SUNDAY TIMES LOCKDOWN EDITION: Covid-19 in depth, photos, puzzles and more

If you can't get your hands on the print edition, read our e-edition, an exact digital replica of the newspaper

28 March 2020 - 13:24 By Patrick Bulger

What better way to spend the first weekend of the coronavirus lockdown with the Sunday Times, which you can pop in your shopping bag when you go out to buy a few essentials at your quieter-than-usual garage shop?

As SA bunkered down this week in an enforced lockdown, the reporters and editors of your favourite weekend read have been working hard to produce an edition that properly marks this momentous occasion in our country and in the world as a whole.

Don't miss our gallery of extraordinary photos of landmarks across the country... all deserted.

Not only do we have the latest news and views on the Covid-19 scourge, but your newspaper has plenty to keep you occupied well past Sunday.

There's an extra page of quizzes to keep the family busy, in addition to your normal page of puzzles in Business Times.

Make sure you get your Sunday Times. In these extraordinary times, it's good to know at least one thing never changes.

Subscribers who can't get their hands on the print edition can also read our e-edition (an exact digital replica of the newspaper). On your desktop or laptop computer, visit www.sundaytimes.co.za, click on the “E-EDITION” menu option and follow the instructions. On your phone, you can download the Sunday Times E-Edition app from the Google Play store or Apple's App Store — but first register on www.sundaytimes.co.za and then use the same e-mail address and password to sign in on the app.

