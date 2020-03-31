Relief measures to help you financially through the next three months

All four big banks have announced loan repayment relief for the next three months for consumers whose incomes are affected by the coronavirus and subsequent 21-day lockdown.

Delaying the repayment of your loan, will, however, ultimately mean you pay more in interest, so you should only use this measure if you are financially challenged.

The relief from First National Bank, Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank applies from April 1 to June 30 and is only for vehicle finance, home loan, credit card and personal loan customers who are up to date with their repayments but need to free up cash flow in the next three months.

For all four banks, you need to apply for your repayments to be suspended or reduced for three months and your loan period will be extended by three months. The exception is Standard Bank lower-income clients who will get automatic relief.

Capitec has advised that it will handle credit stress queries on a case-by-case basis. Clients whose financial situation has been affected by the coronavirus crisis can contact Capitec on 0860 66 77 89. Beyond this each bank has announced different measures:

First National Bank

FNB will offer reduced interest rates in line with the prime interest rate (8.75%), with some variations depending on your credit profile. Interest rates on your existing loan agreements will remain as is.

The bank will charge no administration fees for any relief granted.

The bank can assist you to process claims for loss of income on your credit life insurance on FNB agreements.

You can also apply for relief from your FNB life insurance premiums so that your life insurance cover does not lapse due to missed premium payments.

FNB Connect customers will receive a 1GB free one-off data allocation on April 1.

Fees on existing loans will continue, but fees on new loans will be waived for three months.

For business owners, the bank also announced that businesses that are not trading qualify for a waiver of their rental fees on Speedpoint payment devices and for bridging finance.

FNB CEO Jacques Cilliers says about 45% of the bank’s customers have credit agreements both personally and in their businesses; and these solutions are expected to help 70%-80% of FNB’s loan book.

The bank is engaging with the regulators and authorities to see what it can do to help consumers who were already battling to meet their debt repayments before the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We are working on rolling out a phase two approach to assist the customers who are in financial distress. We are speaking to government to see what they can bring to the table, and what donor funds are available but that will take a bit more time,” Cilliers says.