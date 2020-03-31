South Africa

You’ll be let off the hook for driving with an expired licence or vehicle disc during lockdown

31 March 2020 - 11:25 By Naledi Shange
The validity of driving licences, learners licences, driving permits and licence discs has been extended during the coronavirus lockdown period.
Motorists will be let off the hook for now for driving with expired driving or learner’s licences and car licence discs.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday issued a gazette extending the validity of the above, driving permits and registration of cars.

“During the lockdown, the validity period for the learner’s licence, driving licence, motor vehicle licence disc, temporary permit, professional driving permit and road worthy certificates shall be deemed to be valid and shall be extended for a further grace period of 30 days from the date of expiry of a lockdown period, unless determined otherwise by the minister,” the gazette read.

“The validity period for the renewal of a motor trade number licence during the lockdown shall be deemed to be valid and shall be extended for a further grace period of six months from the date of expiry of a lockdown period, unless determined otherwise by the minister,” it continued.

Mbalula said testing centres and stations would remain closed during the lockdown.

