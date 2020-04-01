South Africa

Former ANC Western Cape chair Marius Fransman tests positive for Covid-19

01 April 2020 - 06:35 By Iavan Pijoos
Former ANC Western Cape leader Marius Fransman made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Former Western Cape ANC chairperson Marius Fransman has tested positive for Covid-19.

Fransman made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening.

“Since my return from abroad 2 weeks ago, I didn't feel too well and decided in line with health protocols and realising that this has become life's reality, to do a test last Monday.

“After a week of waiting for my results, it is now confirmed I tested positive for the coronavirus,” he said.

Fransman said that he had been hospitalised, but was doing “fine” and his family was being taken care of and would also undergo relevant tests.

He said he had also advised those he had come into contact with last month to do the same.

“I am doing well under the circumstances and want to appeal to everyone to get themselves tested if you show symptoms and let’s all start practising good hygiene, adhere to the lockdown regulations, and all join in the call to flatten the curve.”

On Tuesday afternoon,  health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said five people have died and the number of Covid-19 cases in SA has risen to 1,353.

