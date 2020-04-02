Covid-19: Gift of the Givers opens testing station at Wits University

Gift of the Givers has set up a Covid-19 testing station at the University of the Witwatersrand.

As a part of its intervention plan for Covid-19, Gift of the Givers has set up testing sites for people who have been referred by a doctor and who meet the stipulated criteria.

Costing R750 per test, these sites are co-ordinated by Mullah Laboratories which reports to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and provides the results to the referring doctor.

The fee must be paid by EFT to Mullah Laboratories before the test.

Testing is done by appointment only, between 7.45am and 5pm. Appointments can be made on the toll-free number 0800 786 911. No walk-ins will be considered.

These tests are conducted in an NCID-accredited laboratory and carry a turnaround time of 24-48 hours for test results.