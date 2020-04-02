Gold mine denies union claims that it's running at full capacity during lockdown

Village Main Reef Group and the department of mineral resources & energy have denied claims by unions that Tau Lekoa gold mine in Orkney is running at full capacity during the lockdown.

The claim first emerged on Wednesday when the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said it was shocked that Village Main had reached consensus with other unions at the mine for full-scale operations to continue, and not just care and maintenance operations allowed during the national lockdown.

On Thursday, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the majority union at the mine, suggested that the company was given an exemption or permission after the lockdown, by the department of mineral resources & energy, to continue mining.

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said members were reluctant to return to work because of the directive by President Cyril Ramaphosa that only care and maintenance employees needed to work during the lockdown.

“The problem here is the department of mineral resources & energy is giving exemption to mining companies after the lockdown, that they must mine as normal.

“We cannot be blamed when the regulatory department is the one responsible for the mess we see in this country.”