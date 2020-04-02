IN QUOTES | Everything you now need to know about riding a taxi during lockdown
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday addressed the SA National Taxi Association Council (Santaco) regarding protective measures they need to follow during the 21-day lockdown.
During the address, Mbalula promised the association that they can operate with minibus taxis filled to full capacity, provided that passengers all wear masks. He said the government would make provisions for the masks and sanitisers to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
He retracted the statement on Wednesday night, saying taxis must only be 70% full for the duration of the lockdown.
Here’s a summary of what he said - and how it may affect you:
Taxis will provide limited services
“We have given limited service to the taxis, which will be 5am-9am and from 4pm-8pm. In between we have had a major issue with regard to transportation for elderly people who need to collect their pension. We have issued a directive that for the date of social grants, taxis will be allowed to operate from 5-8pm to assist pensioners.”
Taxis must be sanitised at all times
“We require public transport operators to adhere to the directions of sanitising vehicles and put measures in place to give physical distancing at all times. As a matter of law and direction, it is compulsory that your vehicle must be sanitised even beyond the 21 days.”
Jail time for law breakers
“We are aware of those who will make the job of police difficult by defying the rules. They will face the full might of the law, they will get arrested.”
No need for a shut down
“Government is aware that when taxis are not operating, it comes at a cost to you. But there is no need for a shutdown. This is not the time to fight or declare a shutdown. This is the time to talk - otherwise our nation will perish.”
Physical distancing
“These regulations are not meant to oppress any of you. The regulations state that you must not be in groups of more than 100, you must not be in overcrowded spaces when you travel to and from work. There must only be a few of you in the same space.”