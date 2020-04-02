IN QUOTES | Everything you now need to know about riding a taxi during lockdown

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday addressed the SA National Taxi Association Council (Santaco) regarding protective measures they need to follow during the 21-day lockdown.

During the address, Mbalula promised the association that they can operate with minibus taxis filled to full capacity, provided that passengers all wear masks. He said the government would make provisions for the masks and sanitisers to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He retracted the statement on Wednesday night, saying taxis must only be 70% full for the duration of the lockdown.