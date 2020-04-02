‘70% full and no compromise’: Fikile Mbalula at Bree taxi rank

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says taxis should only be filled to 70% of their capacity and nothing more.

Speaking to on eNCA at the Bree taxi rank in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Thursday morning, Mbalula said this decision was taken after meeting with all stakeholders in the taxi industry.

Mbalula said some unions indicated that a taxi filled to 100% of its capacity was “risky”.

“It can also be abused and be exploited, particularly if people don’t have masks,” said Mbalula.

“We are very clear that government will continue to support sanitising the taxi industry and will continue to support with masks.”

He said the limited time the taxis were operating was to ensure order.