Politics

‘70% full and no compromise’: Fikile Mbalula at Bree taxi rank

02 April 2020 - 07:39 By Iavan Pijoos
Some unions indicated that a taxi filled to its 100% capacity was “risky”.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Lulama Zenzile

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says taxis should only be filled to 70% of their capacity and nothing more.

Speaking to on eNCA at the Bree taxi rank in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Thursday morning, Mbalula said this decision was taken after meeting with all stakeholders in the taxi industry.

Mbalula said some unions indicated that a taxi filled to 100% of its capacity was “risky”.

“It can also be abused and be exploited, particularly if people don’t have masks,” said Mbalula.

“We are very clear that government will continue to support sanitising the taxi industry and will continue to support with masks.”

He said the limited time the taxis were operating was to ensure order.

Earlier this week, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) threatened a total shutdown across the country after the lockdown regulations.

However, Santaco have now said they welcomed Mbalula’s decision to rescind the 100% loading capacity, saying that it was destined to compromise the lives of commuters.

“We promoted the 70% loading capacity to our members as it guaranteed social distancing. All taxis must now load 70% only,” it said.

On Wednesday evening Santaco told its members that it did not support a full load of passengers on its vehicles due to the health risk.

“100% loading capacity was destined to compromise the lives of commuters. We promoted the 70% loading capacity to our members as it guaranteed social distancing. All taxis MUST now load 70% ONLY,” read a tweet by the council.

