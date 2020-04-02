Traditional burial rites to be overlooked in cases of Covid-19 deaths in Mangaung

Qondile Khedama, spokesperson for the Mangaung metro said they were preparing for the worst-case scenario after the announcement by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize that the municipality has the most cases of the virus in the Free State.

The first Covid-19 death in the province was recorded on March 31 2020, then bringing the total number of deaths in the country to five.

“Funeral undertakers have been informed that the remains of a person who died from Covid-19 are legally regarded as biohazard remains and categorised as hazard group four pathogens.

“This means they can cause severe human disease and may present a high risk of spreading to the community and there is no effective treatment. The handling of human remains will be strictly monitored by environmental health practitioners from municipal health services throughout the process,” Khedama said.