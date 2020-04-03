Cops warn Port Elizabeth garages that there's a petrol thief about town

Eastern Cape police have warned garages around Port Elizabeth to be on the lookout for a suspected petrol thief.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the motorist, driving a gold Volkswagen Jetta, is refuelling at garages and drives off without paying.

Two cases of petrol theft were reported at the Humewood police station in March.

In the first incident, the motorist put petrol worth R50,33 into his vehicle at an Engen garage in Govan Mbeki Avenue and drove off.

In the second incident, the driver allegedly filled R250,00 petrol at the Caltex garage in Rink Street in Central.

Naidu said the car was fitted with fake number plates. The motorist used different registrations numbers, JJP 793EC and JJP 795EC.

Anyone who has information can contact Constable Marsha Green on 083 453 5831 or 041 504 5106, Crime Stop 08600 10111, or their nearest police station.