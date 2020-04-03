South Africa

Cops warn Port Elizabeth garages that there's a petrol thief about town

03 April 2020 - 07:14 By Iavan Pijoos
The motorist, driving a gold Volkswagen Jetta, is refuelling at garages and drives off without paying.
The motorist, driving a gold Volkswagen Jetta, is refuelling at garages and drives off without paying.
Image: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Eastern Cape police have warned garages around Port Elizabeth to be on the lookout for a suspected petrol thief.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the motorist, driving a gold Volkswagen Jetta, is refuelling at garages and drives off without paying.

Two cases of petrol theft were reported at the Humewood police station in March.

In the first incident, the motorist put petrol worth R50,33 into his vehicle at an Engen garage in Govan Mbeki Avenue and drove off.

In the second incident, the driver allegedly filled R250,00 petrol at the Caltex garage in Rink Street in Central.

Naidu said the car was fitted with fake number plates. The motorist used different registrations numbers, JJP 793EC and JJP 795EC.

Anyone who has information can contact Constable Marsha Green on 083 453 5831 or 041 504 5106, Crime Stop 08600 10111, or their nearest police station.

MORE

Man bust for using 'newly built tin house' to mask diesel siphoning scam

In a bid to secretly steal diesel from Transnet, a 28-year-old man erected a shack on the route that the company’s pipeline passed through
News
3 weeks ago

Two arrested for 'siphoning diesel' from Transnet pipeline

Two suspects will appear in court on Monday after being arrested for allegedly stealing diesel from a Transnet pipeline in Delmas, Mpumalanga.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize on extending the lockdown, flattening the curve & more testing South Africa
  2. Covid-19 claims life of stellar SA medical scientist Prof Gita Ramjee South Africa
  3. Smokers 'can buy ciggies', with one condition, in Western Cape South Africa
  4. Covid-19 claims life of 46-year-old Durban teacher South Africa
  5. Three test positive for Covid-19 after contact with Durban teacher who died South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
X