Digital tech used to trace Covid-19 patients should not step on human rights: Amnesty International

Amnesty International has urged government to ensure that the use of digital technology, including cellphone data to track down individuals suspected of having Covid-19, is done in line with human rights.

“We, the undersigned organisations, urge governments to show leadership in tackling the pandemic in a way that ensures that the use of digital technologies to track and monitor individuals and populations is carried out strictly in line with human rights,” the organisation said in a statement.

The statement comes as the health department on Thursday gazetted regulations with an objective to“enable the tracing of people who are known or reasonably suspected to have come into contact with any person known or reasonably suspected to have contracted Covid-19”.

The database, TimesLIVE earlier reported, will include the name and surname of the person, their ID number, address, cellphone number as well as the outcome of their Covid-19 test. Location data can also be used to support tracing efforts. However, interception of communication is not allowed.