'Tomorrow I might get it': essential workers' Covid-19 anxiety

Parents, sisters, brothers and breadwinners are some of the men and women who wake up every day to work through their own fears and exhaustion to provide essential services to a nation in lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tshifhiwa Pandelani, who works as a splicer technician at a networking company in Gauteng, said he felt his life was at risk.

The 35-year-old said the first thing he does when he gets home is to wash his hands before he touches anything in the house.

“Our lives are at risk because we are going out and working with people while not knowing who we come across. It puts our lives at risk even though we are wearing masks and gloves, but it is not safe at all,” he said.

A 48-year-old, who works in a hospital based in Pretoria, said she is scared for her life as she has had first-hand experience witnessing the severity of the coronavirus. She is also nervous of criminals targeting her when she travels to and fro work.

“I do not feel safe because this virus is real and scary, I see it every day at work.

“I wake feeling scared every day. I don’t feel safe as a woman walking on deserted streets when I try to catch a taxi or hike a lift,” she said.