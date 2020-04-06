Health minister confirms two more deaths, SA's Covid-19 toll now at 11

Two patients in their 80s have died, bringing the death toll from Covid-19 to 11 in South Africa, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday night. Both patients had underlying medical conditions.

The country has now recorded 1,655 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The total number of Covid-19 tests conducted so far is 56,873, an increase of 2,936 from those reported on Saturday.

One of the patients who died was an 82-year-old woman in the Western Cape who was admitted to ICU on March 29, the minister said. She had presented with a fever, shortness of breath, body pains, a dry cough and sore throat.

"She also had comorbidities that included hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol."

The second patient who died was an 86-year-old man admitted to hospital in KwaZulu-Natal on March 26, with a diagnosis of bronchopneumonia and respiratory distress. He had an underlying condition of chronic obstructive airway disease.

Mkhize reported back about a meeting attended by 10 health ministers from African countries who received a briefing from the director of the Africa Centres of Disease Control and Prevention (ACDC), Dr John Nkengasong.