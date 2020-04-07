Fight to buy newborn baby clothing during lockdown goes to ConCourt

Two organisations have launched an urgent application before the Constitutional Court in a bid to open shops that sell baby clothing during the lockdown.

The Tebeila Institute of Leadership, Education, Governance and Training and the African Institute for Human Rights and Constitutional Litigation want the application, filed on Monday, to be heard on Wednesday.

The respondent is President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The applicants want the apex court to declare that Ramaphosa’s directive for the lockdown is inconsistent with the constitution to the extent that it failed to protect the interests of babies born just before or after the lockdown by ordering the closure of shops selling items for newborns.

The organisations seek an order permitting shops and businesses selling clothes, blankets, towels, beds and other accessories for newborns to reopen with immediate effect.

Pick n Pay announced it would start selling baby clothes from Tuesday while Clicks said its stores were already selling baby items.

It is understood lawyers for the president have informed the organisations that regulations published on March 18 authorising the lockdown were amended by regulations published in the Government Gazette on March 26.

The amended regulations categorised essential goods and services to include “products for the care of babies and toddlers”.