SA's 3D-printing community is making life-saving protective gear from home

While many are wondering what to do with their spare time during lockdown, there is a group of South Africans whose days and nights are busier than ever.

Their hobby has turned into a very worthwhile way to make a difference during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In garages around the country, 3D printers are whirring and buzzing, printing reusable masks, screens and even unique valves that will allow our limited supply of ventilators to be shared between four patients at a time.

The arrival of Covid-19 in South Africa spurred the 3D-printing community to step forward to “collectively help the frontline, unsung heroes such as emergency workers, pharmacists and other vulnerable groups,” said Johannesburg-based IT consultant Michael Scholtz.

The 3D-printing fanatic is one of the coordinators of this community project.

In an effort to flatten the curve of the virus, Scholtz said those with 3D printers have come together to provide basic protective equipment directly to those who need it.

The project - formed by three members of the 3D-printing community shortly before the lockdown began - has already grown to include more than 200 people, each with his or her own 3D printer.

More than 200 masks and face shields have been produced so far.

“The sooner we can get the spread of this virus under control and secure the safety of every South African, the sooner we can get this country back on track, return to work and business, and build an economy that can thrive, as a unified nation,” said Scholtz.