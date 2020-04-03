South Africa

WATCH | Behind the 3D printed face shields: how UJ is helping fight Covid-19 in Jozi

03 April 2020 - 14:32 By Deepa Kesa

As SA struggles with the Covid-19 crisis, the UJ Library MakerSpace is finding innovative solutions to save lives.

The UJ MakerSpace is printing desperately needed face shields for Netcare 911 medical staff in Johannesburg.

The manager of the UJ MakerSpace, Rudie Strauss, began making face shields for the UJ medical staff, security personnel and students using 3D printers and laser cutters last week.

These face shields provided the urgently needed personal protective equipment for health-care workers serving the university community.

The shields cover the entire face, including the eyes, in addition to surgical masks that protect the mouth.

The shield frames are made from plastic and can, therefore, be sterilised or sanitised for continuous use.

