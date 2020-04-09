South Africa

Municipalities asked to identify mortuaries for Covid-19 bodies

09 April 2020 - 10:08 By Iavan Pijoos
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has given all municipalities in the country 48 hours to identify and submit a list of suitably authorised mortuaries that would accommodate Covid-19 bodies.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has given all municipalities in the country 48 hours to identify and submit a list of suitably authorised mortuaries that would accommodate Covid-19 bodies.
Image: Alon Skuy

All provincial departments of health in the country have been asked to identify suitable government mortuaries that will accommodate Covid-19 bodies.

This was among rules and regulations set out in a government gazette published in a bid to help curb the rise of Covid-19.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize published the rules on Wednesday.

Mkhize has given all municipalities in the country 48 hours to identify and submit a list of suitably authorised mortuaries that would accommodate Covid-19 bodies.

He said the mortuaries should have valid certificates of competence for accommodation of the Covid-19 remains and further management.

The lists had to be  submitted to the national department of health within 48 hours of the date of the publication of the directive.

Mkhize announced on Wednesday evening that the number of South Africans who had died of Covid-19 had increased to 18.

He said there had been five additional deaths confirmed since he released the previous figures on Tuesday.

There were also 96 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 since Tuesday, taking the total to 1,845 across SA.

MORE

Five more Covid-19 deaths in SA, nearly 100 new cases

The number of South Africans to have died of Covid-19 has increased to 18.
News
15 hours ago

Durban hospital closed indefinitely due to Covid-19 outbreak

Durban's St Augustine's Hospital has been closed indefinitely after five of the eight Covid-19 deaths in the province stemmed from an outbreak at the ...
News
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. Local scientists claim breakthrough that could help find Covid-19 vaccine South Africa
  2. 'His hatred for alcohol is too personal': Mzansi weighs in on Bheki Cele's ... South Africa
  3. Pay R3m or retract! Scare for Joburg dad who accused Spar of hiking prices Consumer Live
  4. South Africans shocked by Prophet Bushiri asking followers for money during ... South Africa
  5. 57-year-old man becomes SA's 12th Covid-19 death as cases climb South Africa

Latest Videos

SA to borrow R19bn from Brics bank to help fight Covid-19
After a 76-day lockdown, people leave Wuhan as airport reopens
X