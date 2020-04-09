New Covid-19 rules outline how to handle victims' bodies

In a bid to stop the further spread of the coronavirus, no person may handle the remains of a Covid-19 victim with bare hands - or kiss them.

The measure is part of a new set of regulations outlined in a government gazette on Wednesday by the national department of health.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said anyone handling a Covid-19 body should at all times wear suitable personal protective gear and practise good hygiene.

Mkhize said all health personnel in the government and the private sector should be trained in managing the pandemic.