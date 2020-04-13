Brace for post-Easter storms: Severe weather expected in KZN, Free State, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga

“It is expected that some of these storms will become severe, with the potential to produce heavy downpours, large hail and/or strong damaging surface winds,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka has placed disaster management teams on alert across the province.

Hlomuka urged residents across the province to exercise great caution as inclement weather conditions pose a serious risk to human life.

“We are appealing to all residents to heed the warning as issued by the authorities. Our teams will be monitoring the situation as large parts of our province could potentially be affected by this storm,” said Hlomuka.