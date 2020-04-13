Brace for post-Easter storms: Severe weather expected in KZN, Free State, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga
The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of widespread thundershowers expected over the central, southern and eastern provinces.
In a statement on Tuesday, the service said the areas expected to be most affected included the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, northeastern Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Mpumalanga highveld.
⚠️Media Release⚠️ Stormy and cooler weather expected over parts of South Africa 14-15 April 2020. pic.twitter.com/7iwBuzDLm0— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 13, 2020
“It is expected that some of these storms will become severe, with the potential to produce heavy downpours, large hail and/or strong damaging surface winds,” the statement read.
Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka has placed disaster management teams on alert across the province.
Hlomuka urged residents across the province to exercise great caution as inclement weather conditions pose a serious risk to human life.
“We are appealing to all residents to heed the warning as issued by the authorities. Our teams will be monitoring the situation as large parts of our province could potentially be affected by this storm,” said Hlomuka.