Cool, cloudy weather forecast for Gauteng over Easter weekend

Gauteng residents should expect cool and cloudy conditions from Wednesday through to the Easter weekend, the SA Weather Service says.

Forecaster Bransby Bulo said the cooler weather Gauteng residents were experiencing on Wednesday was due to cool air that was moving from the sea to land.

“There is a surface high temperature system that is sitting in the southeast, pushing the cool air from the ocean to the land,” Bulo said.

Temperatures are expected to drop on Thursday with maximum temperatures expected to reach 16°C.

A minimum of 10°C and high of 21°C is expected in Gauteng on Good Friday.

No rain is expected over the long weekend.

The Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape will have fine conditions with temperatures ranging between 24°C and 28°C, according to the weather agency.

SnowReport SA, however, says possible snowfall has been predicted for parts of the Drakensberg at the weekend.