Covid-19 could be with us for years

SA’s lockdown has bought the country time to prepare the health system for Covid-19, but there is no escape from the highly contagious virus - which could take months if not years to overcome, members of health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s advisory committee warned on Monday night.

“No one has encountered this virus. We have no immunity, no vaccine, no treatment. That means we are all at risk,” said Prof Salim Abdool Karim, the co-director of the Centre for Aids Research in Africa at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and chair of the minister’s 45-member advisory committee on Covid-19.

“We cannot escape, not unless SA has a special protective factor not present anywhere else in the world. Our population will be at high risk again after the lockdown because all of us are vulnerable,” he said.

Medical Research Council president Glenda Gray, a member of the advisory committee, said the Covid-19 epidemic would be with SA for months and possibly years to come.

“This is a long-term march, not a sprint,” she said.